Room 187: The Blueprint

Lafayette
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ROOM 187 presents THE BLUEPRINT - A 2000s R&B Music Video Party

We're bringing you the classic party vibes of a 2002 R&B music video - think blue lights, video vixens, and bottles of Hpnotiq + Alizé!

We have an elite line-up of DJs playing your favourite...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ROOM 187 UK.
Lineup

DJ Kopeman, DJ DNA, Buttery Hotness and 1 more

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Is there a gameshow or karaoke for this event?

NO gameshow or karaoke. Just party vibes!

What is the dress code?

Wear any outfit that's either BLACK or BLUE or WHITE.

Come wearing something comfortable or presentable, it's up to you!

What time do doors close?

Doors close at 1am.

