DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ROOM 187 presents THE BLUEPRINT - A 2000s R&B Music Video Party
We're bringing you the classic party vibes of a 2002 R&B music video - think blue lights, video vixens, and bottles of Hpnotiq + Alizé!
We have an elite line-up of DJs playing your favourite...
NO gameshow or karaoke. Just party vibes!
Wear any outfit that's either BLACK or BLUE or WHITE.
Come wearing something comfortable or presentable, it's up to you!
Doors close at 1am.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.