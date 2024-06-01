DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Allergen is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, MN fronted by Shannon Maroney. They mix crunchy riffs, powerful vocals, and emotional lyrics, and as described by local music blog Ear Coffee, “feels like a private conversation being broadcast to the world....
