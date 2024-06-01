Top track

Allergen - No Rest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Allergen, 12th House Sun, RiGBY, Father Melissa

Cloudland Theater
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Allergen - No Rest
About

Allergen is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, MN fronted by Shannon Maroney. They mix crunchy riffs, powerful vocals, and emotional lyrics, and as described by local music blog Ear Coffee, “feels like a private conversation being broadcast to the world....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

12th House Sun, Allergen

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

