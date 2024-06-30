Top track

HUGEL - Marianela (Que Pasa)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sol Musica presents Hugel

STACKT market
Sun, 30 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJToronto
From CA$53.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HUGEL - Marianela (Que Pasa)
Got a code?

About

The Sol Musica team is teaming up with HUGEL, label boss of Make The Girls Dance Records, along with friends for an unforgettable summer day party at Stackt in the heart of the city.

2 Stages, Full line up TBA.

For backstage VIP table reservations em...

This is an 19+ event.
Sol Musica & Make The Girls Dance Records
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

STACKT market

28 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R4, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
540 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.