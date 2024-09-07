DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live At The Chapel with Simon Amstell

Union Chapel
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The monthly spectacle at the stunning gothic Union Chapel returns with another extraordinary line up:

SIMON AMSTELL
ROB AUTON
AMY ANNETTE
HELEN BAUER
SIKISA

Netflix Star and BAFTA Award Winner SIMON AMSTELL headlines, joined by Live at the Apollo...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Live At The Chapel
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Simon Amstell, Helen Bauer, Rob Auton and 2 more

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

