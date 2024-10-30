Top track

Elijah Fox - Fading

Elijah Fox

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elijah Fox revient en France après une date sold-out au Hasard Ludique, et vous offre une expérience unique piano voix. Venez partager le 30 octobre prochain, un moment unique et intimiste avec l'artiste à l'univers musical pluriel mêlant jazz et soul psyc...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elijah Fox

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

