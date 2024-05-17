Top track

Avalon String Quartet, Lefteris Bournias & Matt Moran - Tamzara & Tsamiko

Aegean Music Night

DROM
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
$29.36

About

Performing beloved songs from Greece, Rena Tsapelas and Aslihan Erkisi are accompanied by Ertugrul Erkisi, Lefteris Bournias, Philip Mayer, and Mavrothi Kontanis to provide an expressive Greek music performance.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

