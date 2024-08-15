Top track

Pilfers - Choose Life

Pilfers, The NB Rude Boys

Alchemy
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pilfers a NYC group created "Raggacore" a blend of ska, rock, hardcore, and reggae and dub.

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
Lineup

Pilfers

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

