Tramhaus "The First Exit Tour"

Neue Zukunft
Thu, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€17.96
Tramhaus is the daring postpunk sensation from the restless and ever-innovative city of Rotterdam. In the span of its relatively short existence, Tramhaus has managed to make a name far beyond the borders of their hometown. Marked by their joyous and energ...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Neue Zukunft

Alt-Stralau 68, 10245 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open8:00 pm

