DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MAJOR ENTERTAINER is a one-man entertainment extravaganza that has been wowing audiences across North America and the UK for years, and with his one-city UK tour, Los Angeles-based Mike Hickey (originally from Ottawa, Canada) can check another dream off hi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.