shame - Water in the Well

Pitchfork Festival London: shame, Marika Hackman, Pom Pom Squad & more

Various Venues: Earth Hall, Earth Theatre, Shacklewell Arms, The Victoria
Sat, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

shame - Water in the Well
Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

11
shame, Marika Hackman, Pom Pom Squad and 11 more

Various Venues: Earth Hall, Earth Theatre, Shacklewell Arms, The Victoria

Dalston, London
Doors open6:00 pm

