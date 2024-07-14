Top track

Escape the Fate - Broken Heart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Escape The Fate + Stitched Up Heart

Legend Club
Sun, 14 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Escape the Fate - Broken Heart
Got a code?

About

MAD EVENTI è lieto di presentare, in collaborazione con Hellfire Booking, una serata esplosiva e carica di energia al Legend Club di Milano!

Preparatevi a immergervi in un'esperienza unica con gli Escape the Fate, la leggendaria band post-hardcore diretta...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da MAD EVENTI

Lineup

Stitched Up Heart, Escape the Fate

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.