DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MUDDY MONK

Le Sucre
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€25.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Le Bazar

Organisateur de concerts pop, rock et electro, Le Bazar a pour volonté de vous faire voyager à travers le meilleur de ces esthétiques. A la frontière entre les genres, à la rencontre des évolutions et des tendances, venez découvrir des artistes aussi bien Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

"Toujours avoir du plaisir à expérimenter. Toujours avoir des euphories quand je suis sur un coup. Quand je suis en train de faire un son, un nouveau son de synthétiseur”, confesse Muddy Monk. Pas étonnant pour un auteur-compositeur-interprète découvert en...

Présenté par Le Bazar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Le Bazar

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.