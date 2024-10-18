DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Organisateur de concerts pop, rock et electro, Le Bazar a pour volonté de vous faire voyager à travers le meilleur de ces esthétiques. A la frontière entre les genres, à la rencontre des évolutions et des tendances, venez découvrir des artistes aussi bien
Read more
"Toujours avoir du plaisir à expérimenter. Toujours avoir des euphories quand je suis sur un coup. Quand je suis en train de faire un son, un nouveau son de synthétiseur”, confesse Muddy Monk. Pas étonnant pour un auteur-compositeur-interprète découvert en...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.