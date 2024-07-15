DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VR Sex

The Baby G
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
Following 2022’s Rough Dimension LP, Noel Skum – aka Andrew Clinco of Drab Majesty – made the radical leap of expanding his psychedelic post-punk vehicle VR SEX into a fully collaborative five-piece band. To christen the new group’s camaraderie, they booke...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet
Lineup

VR SEX

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

