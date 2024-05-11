Top track

Murray Gold - Doctor Who Theme

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Dr Who Party & Cabaret Show!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 11 May, 5:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £15.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Murray Gold - Doctor Who Theme
Got a code?

About

Allons-y!

Join us for a Whovian’s dream night at our Dr Who Party on Sat 11th May! Hosted by the best companions in show business, our Dalek-table Dreamteam! That's right, you’ll see a 25ft Ncuiti in all his Time Lord glory, with added drawing comps, sing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
1250 capacity

FAQs

When do doors open?

5pm, with show starting around 6pm.

Is this even 18+?

Yes, it is. There are no refunds for under 18s.

Does my ticket get me free entry to the club night afterwards?

You bet it does!

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs