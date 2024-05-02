DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shrizz N Maze x Bblü & Playground

La Petite Halle
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le 2 Mai le groupe de référence de Funk, Shrizz N Maze avec la charismatique chanteuse Bblü & Playground atterrissent à La Petite Halle accompagnée de Dj Ness Afro & Davjazz.
Une grande soirée sous le signe du groove en partenariat avec le restaurant Kal...

All ages
Presented by LA PETITE HALLE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Petite Halle

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.