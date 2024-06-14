Top track

Rebel Kleff: A HipHop Special DJ Set

The Old Queens Head
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

(20+ PHOTO ID REQUIRED)

This week we've got Rebel Kleff joining us for a HipHop Special DJ set! Having been a producer and DJ for London legend, Loyle Carner, Rebel Kleff is a seasoned pro when it comes to knowing the HipHop heavy weights, so roll through...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
Lineup

Rebel Kleff

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

