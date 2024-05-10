DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Derek Day, Familiar Faces, Savannah Pope, Turning Jane

The Mint
Fri, 10 May, 7:15 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Derek Day | Guitarist/Vocalist. Discovered by Steve Vai, toured with Steve Vai, Ted Nugent, and Living Colour. Also lead vocalist in Classless Act . They released their debut album under Better Noise Music , the #1 rock music label in the country. The reco...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint
Lineup

Familiar Faces, Savannah Pope, Derek Day and 1 more

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:15 pm

