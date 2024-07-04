DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Exclusive Album Headline Show for Scorcher w/DJ Ironik on the decks!
Scorcher’s long-standing and rich history in the music industry spans from his pioneering days in the underground grime scene to his recent chart-topping hits. A Tottenham native, Scorch...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.