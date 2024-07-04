Top track

Scorcher - Ten Hag

Scorcher x DJ Ironik

The Hackney Social
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Exclusive Album Headline Show for Scorcher w/DJ Ironik on the decks!

Scorcher’s long-standing and rich history in the music industry spans from his pioneering days in the underground grime scene to his recent chart-topping hits. A Tottenham native, Scorch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scorcher, Ironik

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

