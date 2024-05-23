DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

drakis x anòmia x glamer

El Pumarejo
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El próximo 23 de mayo y gracias al esfuerzo colaborativo de Drakis, Glamer y Anòmia, contaremos con los directos de Monopoly Child Star Searchers (Spencer Clark, USA) y Dolphins Into the Future (Bélgica). Este será su segundo concierto en Barcelona, s***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monopoly Child Star Searchers, Dolphins Into the Future

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.