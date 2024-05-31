Top track

Horizon presents Artbat

Amnesia Ibiza
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HORIZON presenta un nuevo concepto que trae el mejor techno melódico a Amnesia Ibiza. Únete a nosotros en nuestra Terraza para la primera edición el 31 de mayo con ARTBAT, MISS MONIQUE, FRED LENIX y UBBAH, prometiendo un profundo viaje musical.

Introducin...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
ARTBAT, Miss Monique, Fred Lenix and 1 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

