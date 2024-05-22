DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rotations: Heiny Srour's LEILA AND THE WOLVES

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$17.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rotations presents Leila and the Wolves (Heiny Srour. Lebanon, Palestine, 1984. 90 minutes.) 40th anniversary! The film will be preceded by A Slippage in Five Movements (Um tropeço em cinco movimentos) by Valentina Rosset (Brazil, 2024. 15 mins.)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rotations
Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

