Weeping Icon + Harry Sings! + Nonhorse

Tubby’s Kingston
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Weeping Icon (Noise Punk, Riot Grrrl)

Harry Sings! (new project from Harry Wohl (Uranium Club) reminds me of a skuzzier Elliott Smith and The Clean

Nonhorse is a tape manipulation anti-brainwashing music project that G Lucas Crane has been doing for over...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Weeping Icon

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

