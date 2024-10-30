DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gurriers

Point Ephémère
Wed, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente

Gurriers en concert exceptionnel le 30 octobre 2024 au Point Ephémère.

Formé à l'aube d'une pandémie mondiale, Gurriers, le nouveau groupe alternatif de Dublin, incarne les genres irlandais émergents que sont le post-punk, le nois...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gurriers

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

