Nik Sheva

Piano Smithfield
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14
About

Nik Sheva is an internationally recognized neo-classical pianist, composer, and drummer, with roots in Ukraine and a creative presence in London. Born in 1994, his musical education began at 14 when he was accepted into the Conservatory of Vicenza in Italy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Music Showcase.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Piano Smithfield

14 Long Ln, Barbican, London EC1A 9PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

