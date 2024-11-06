Top track

IL CIVETTO – Liebe auf Eis Tour 2024

Die Pumpe
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKiel
€31.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mit Liedern über toxische Männlichkeit, eine Welt im Taumel und einigen der strahlendsten Melodien ihrer bisherigen Karriere hat sich Il Civetto noch einmal gänzlich neu erfunden. Mit Gästen wie Frank Dellé (Seeed) entstand so »Liebe auf Eis«, das wunderba...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von F-Cat, All Artists Agency & OHA! Music.
Il Civetto

Die Pumpe

Haßstraße 22, 24103 Kiel, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

