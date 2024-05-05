DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UKG vs R&B: DJ Pied Piper + Sweet Female Attitude

Queen Of Hoxton
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UKG vs R&B
8PM - 3AM
Tickets from £8

This May day bank holiday Sunday we will be throwing a two floor party going through the history of UKG and R&B from past to present.

In the club we welcome garage legend DJ Pied Piper who is best known for his nu...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.