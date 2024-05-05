DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UKG vs R&B
8PM - 3AM
Tickets from £8
This May day bank holiday Sunday we will be throwing a two floor party going through the history of UKG and R&B from past to present.
In the club we welcome garage legend DJ Pied Piper who is best known for his nu...
