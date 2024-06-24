DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Modern Color at Oslo Hackney

Oslo Hackney
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Modern Color at Oslo Hackney plus Oversize and Bug Bath

16+ Under 18's accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over
Presented by Outbreak Fest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Modern Color, Oversize, Bug Bath

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

