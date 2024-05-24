Top track

Modular Ghost System - Jensen Interceptor Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FLIRT : Jensen Interceptor, OKO DJ, False Persona

Le Mazette
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Modular Ghost System - Jensen Interceptor Remix
Got a code?

About

Cap sur le Mazette le 24 mai pour un nouveau rendez-vous de tous les dangers 🏴‍☠️

Un lieu, 3 étages, 11 DJs, partons à la dérive lors de cette soirée où tout est permis ☀

Pour l’occasion, une line up hybride & internationale, composée de breaks fracassa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jensen Interceptor, False Persona, OKO DJ and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.