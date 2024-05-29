DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Upchuck at YES

YES Basement
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Upchuck in Manchester

This event is for 18 and over - No refunds will be issued for under 18s.
Presented by Outbreak Fest and Out of Step
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Upchuck

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.