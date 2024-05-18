DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JETLAG : Reggaeton Airlines Volume 3

Virage
Sat, 18 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le samedi 18 mai, JetLag fait son grand retour à Virage avec la REGGAETON AIRLINES volume 3 ✈️

Quelle joie de retrouver l’un de vos espaces favoris le Gang : Virage, lieu de liberté et de communion 🦋🌈

Plus de 7 heures de Perreo dans un open air couvert...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

