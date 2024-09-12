DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“I write music for 21 year-old girls because I feel like young women are the heart of the music industry,” says Molly Payton. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, the New Zealand-born, London-based singer and guitarist makes love songs to a backdro
Super! présente Molly Payton en concert exceptionnel le 12 septembre 2024 à La Boule Noire
Née à Aotearoa, en Nouvelle-Zélande, et vivant aujourd'hui entre son pays d'origine et Londres, Molly Payton est unique en son genre. Sa voix est aussi puissant...
