DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Molly Payton

La Boule Noire
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17

About Molly Payton

“I write music for 21 year-old girls because I feel like young women are the heart of the music industry,” says Molly Payton. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, the New Zealand-born, London-based singer and guitarist makes love songs to a backdro Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Super! présente Molly Payton en concert exceptionnel le 12 septembre 2024 à La Boule Noire

Née à Aotearoa, en Nouvelle-Zélande, et vivant aujourd'hui entre son pays d'origine et Londres, Molly Payton est unique en son genre. Sa voix est aussi puissant...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Molly Payton

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

