Indré

The Foundry Concert Club
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indré

Honey Pocket

Wes Parker

The Foundry

7PM doors / 8PM show

This is an all ages event
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Indré

Venue

The Foundry Concert Club

11729 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

