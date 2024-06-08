DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After the launch party in January at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, The Healing Process is returning to Dream Bags once again with another beautiful lineup. This time we bring you the daydreamy sounds of Sounds of Fractures, a heart-thumping DJ set from 1111 (La...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.