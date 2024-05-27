DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bad Bad Hats is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge met in college and formed the band in 2012. In the 10 years of BBH, they have toured the country several times in their trusty minivan, sampling the best local c...
