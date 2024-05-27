Top track

Bad Bad Hats + Stay Lunar + Grack Mack & The Pack

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bad Bad Hats - It Hurts (Remastered 2023)
About

Bad Bad Hats is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge met in college and formed the band in 2012. In the 10 years of BBH, they have toured the country several times in their trusty minivan, sampling the best local c...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stay Lunar, Bad Bad Hats

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

