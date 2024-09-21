Top track

Selug - Léon

SELUG & $ENAR

Halle Tropisme
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C’est un lien fort qui unit ces deux-là : Selug le rappeur, $enar, le compositeur.

Une alchimie artistique puissante qui marque leurs morceaux d’une atmosphère sombre portée par des textes introspectifs, imprégnées de tristesse et d’amertume, souvent poig...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
Lineup

selug, $enar

Venue

Halle Tropisme

121 Rue FontCouverte, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

