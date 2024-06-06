DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Traitrs & William Bleak

Hafenklang
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The duo quickly garnered attention with their critically acclaimed 2018 follow up Butcher’s Coin (Pleasence Records, Manic Depression Records, Alchera Visions) coming off the strength of songs like “Thin Flesh”, “The Lovely Wounded” and “The Suffering of S...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TRAITRS

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

