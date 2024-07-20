Top track

Todd Terry - Something Goin On

Cafe Mambo Ibiza Classics In The Park Festival

Prospect Park
Sat, 20 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsReading
From £30.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Todd Terry - Something Goin On
About

Due to to huge demand 1st release & VIP options have sold out! Sign up now for early access to the next phase of tickets!

2nd release tickets available from 9am on Tuesday 30th April!

Mambo In The Park comes to Reading this summer! As part of it's landma...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Resonate Media.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Todd Terry, Lovely Laura, Ben Santiago and 3 more

Venue

Prospect Park

Liebenrood Road, Reading, England, United Kingdom, RG30 2ND
Doors open12:00 pm

