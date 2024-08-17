Top track

Black Light Ascension - All of My Light

Ayria

229
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flag Promotions present an awesome Industrial / EBM / Post Punk line up with Canada’s EBM tour de force that is AYRIA topping the bill with her energetic and charismatic performance! Plus Industrial stalwarts INERTIA who have been a mainstay of the UK Indu...

This is a 14+ event. U18's msut be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Flag Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ayria, Inertia, Black Light Ascension

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

