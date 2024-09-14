Top track

Fatima

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 18+ event. Physical I.D required upon entry.

Fatima's first UK show since 2019 on Saturday, 9th March has now completely sold out and due to the demand we're excited to announce a second headline show at Ninety One. Saturday, 14th September wil...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatima

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

