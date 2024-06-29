Top track

Crocodile Tears

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Hurricane, Cuffed Up, Ryan Blue

Soda Bar
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crocodile Tears
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

More than a missed connection, the duo that is Little Hurricane originally met via a Craigslist ad. Celeste “CC” Spina had posted a YouTube video of her drumming in the “Musicians Wanted'' section a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Little Hurricane, Cuffed Up

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.