Kim Gordon - BYE BYE

Kim Gordon, The Collective Tour at Basilica

Basilica Hudson
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
$50.99

About

Bowery Presents and Basilica Hudson are very proud to present a concert performance by...

KIM GORDON

the icon of noise rock

presenting music from the new album

THE COLLECTIVE

with support from

BILL NACE

https://kimaltheagordon.com/

https://basilica...

This is an 18+ event (under 18 okay w/guardian)
Presented by Bowery Presents
Lineup

Kim Gordon

Venue

Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

