DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Liz Lawrence

Komedia Brighton
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Liz Lawrence

Prior to embarking on a solo career, Liz Lawrence was one half of electro-pop duo Cash+David. She goes far beyond the remit of a guitar-playing singer-songwriter and instead dives into synth work, psychedelic fuzz and beat style spoken word poetry. Her lat Read more

Event information

JOY. presents

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by JOY.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liz Lawrence

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

