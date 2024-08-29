Top track

Fräulein - Pet

The Remedy: Fräulein, Middleman, Candar

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

John Kennedy, the most trusted voice in new music, the voice of X Posure on Radio X for 25 years and host of Tape Notes presents The Remedy. An emerging music night at Signature Brew Haggerston featuring some of the most exciting live acts on the scene.

This is an 18+ event
The Remedy with inFireworks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Kennedy DJ, Fräulein, Middleman

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

