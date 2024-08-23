Top track

Mackenzie Roark - Rosalee

Happy Hour: Mackenzie Roark

Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 23 Aug, 4:20 pm
GigsRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mackenzie's songwriting prowess draws from a well of influences, including classic country icons like Townes Van Zandt and Loretta Lynn, fused with the bold, punchy energy reminiscent of Shania Twain and Sheryl Crow.

Cap'n of the SS Hotpants

All ages
Presented by Get Tight Productions.

Lineup

Mackenzie Roark

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open4:20 pm

