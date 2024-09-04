Top track

Lose My Mind

Paradise Ibiza

Amnesia Ibiza
Wed, 4 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJIbiza
From €60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PARADISE IBIZA

Temples Of The Sun

Every Wednesday at Amnesia

Este es un evento 18+
Presented by Paradise.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Apollonia and 6 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open10:30 pm

