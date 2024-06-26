Top track

Kiran Leonard - Pink Fruit

Kiran Leonard

MOTH Club
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Kiran Leonard + Lobby & Alvidrez

£14 - MOTH Club - 26th June 2024

Kiran Leonard’s unique and ambitious body of work spans more than a decade of releases on labels such as Moshi Moshi and Hand of Glory, limited-run noisy...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lobby, Alvidrez, Kiran Leonard

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

