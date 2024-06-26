DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Kiran Leonard + Lobby & Alvidrez
£14 - MOTH Club - 26th June 2024
Kiran Leonard’s unique and ambitious body of work spans more than a decade of releases on labels such as Moshi Moshi and Hand of Glory, limited-run noisy...
