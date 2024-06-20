DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UPEND presents the Los Angeles debut of the astonishing Zoh Amba / Chris Corsano / Bill Orcutt trio.
With improvised expressions that range from brooding meditations to the most fiery Free Jazz, they’ll be performing music à la The Flower School – their c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.