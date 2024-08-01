DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Future Static

229
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fresh off the back of supporting UK giants TesseracT across Australia this upcoming May, we're ecstatic to bring Melbourne's phenomenon Future Static out for their first ever UK headline tour this July & August, 'The Liminality Tour', alongside their highl...

This is a 14+ event. U18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Omega Live and RADAR Festival..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Future Static

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.