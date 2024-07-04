DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FWL2024 - SPORTS CRUISE

Electrowerkz
Thu, 4 Jul, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We welcome all guys into sports gear to the sexiest party of Fetish Week London.

Come down and get hot and sweaty with the men of your locker room wank fantasies.

The party has a dedicated dress code that’s open to all things sporty:

GEAR: Trackies, Cyc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Recon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.