Hanniou - heartbeats

Hanniou

Nochtwache
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Die 24-jährige Singer/Songwriterin Hannah, alias „Hanniou“ aus Stuttgart, lädt uns mit ihren Liedern in ihr Leben ein. Ihre einzigartige Stimme ging auf Social-Media-Plattformen viral und erregte sogar die Aufmerksamkeit des Sängers Lewis Capaldi. Mit ihre...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Nochtspeicher GbR.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Nochtwache

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

